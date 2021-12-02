Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Richard Richards bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.