BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 21127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

