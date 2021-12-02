Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.