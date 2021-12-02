Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.