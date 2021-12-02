Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Director Sells $400,545.00 in Stock

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BBWI opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

