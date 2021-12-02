Basid Coin Hits One Day Volume of $800,120.00 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $800,120.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

