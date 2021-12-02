Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

BNED stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 1,022,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,801. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

