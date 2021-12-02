Barclays Reiterates “€815.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €815.00 ($926.14) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €717.25 ($815.06).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The business has a fifty day moving average of €673.58 and a 200-day moving average of €664.05.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

