Barclays Lowers Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Equal Weight

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

