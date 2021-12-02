Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.