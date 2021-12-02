Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baozun shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 14,320 shares traded.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

