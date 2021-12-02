Bankinter’s (BKNIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Bankinter stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

