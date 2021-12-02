Bank of America Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.18.

COUP stock opened at $181.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $178.50 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

