Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.