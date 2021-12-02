Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

