Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 128,076 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIM stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

