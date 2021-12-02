Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

American States Water Company Profile

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.