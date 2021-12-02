Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.21 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 54.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

