Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,849,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

