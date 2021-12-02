Bank of America Corp DE Buys 33,774 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.