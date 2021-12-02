Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading Up 2.9%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 9,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 221,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after buying an additional 355,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

