BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to Buy

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 296,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

