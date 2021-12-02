Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in November

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.2 days.
OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
