Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in November

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.2 days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

