Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.18. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 18.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 285.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

