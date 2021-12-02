Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 99.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 520,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

