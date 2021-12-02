Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 77,407 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $948,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $211.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

