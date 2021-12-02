Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.76% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,966,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $181.88 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $121.97 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

