Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,547 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.74% of Roku worth $1,144,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $23,038,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

ROKU stock opened at $210.76 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $129,227,573. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

