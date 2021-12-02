Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $590,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

