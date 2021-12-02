Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.39% of Zillow Group worth $757,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

