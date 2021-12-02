Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.48 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,754,804 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,477,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

