Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 4.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.46% of MercadoLibre worth $7,897,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,117.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.47 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,104.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,584.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

