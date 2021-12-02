Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 133,197 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $2,925,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 34.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 261,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,028,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $548.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,362 shares of company stock valued at $22,928,585 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

