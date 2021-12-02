B. Riley Weighs in on Redbox’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redbox in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Redbox alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 11.07 on Wednesday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.