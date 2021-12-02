B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

CGTX opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

