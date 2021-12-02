B. Riley Comments on Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

SEEL opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.