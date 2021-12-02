Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.89% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYLA. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.