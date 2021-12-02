AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.37

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.37 ($26.56) and traded as high as €24.73 ($28.10). AXA shares last traded at €24.24 ($27.54), with a volume of 8,369,734 shares trading hands.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.95 ($30.63).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.37.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

