Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.41 Per Share

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.41 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

