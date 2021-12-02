Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.92 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,895 shares of company stock valued at $249,481. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

