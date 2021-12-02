Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.90. 28,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,557 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avalara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

