AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 791,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,768. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

