Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA dropped their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of ATHM opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

