AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.
Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.41. 149,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,773. The stock has a market cap of C$925.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.65.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
