AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.41. 149,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,773. The stock has a market cap of C$925.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.65.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

