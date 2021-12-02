Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

