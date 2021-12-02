Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.53. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

