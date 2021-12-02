AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. AU Optronics has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUOTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

