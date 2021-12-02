Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

EVA opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

