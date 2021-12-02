Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $240.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $199.30 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.