Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 514,661 shares.The stock last traded at $24.36 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Atotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -58.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $30,504,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.