ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 41,367 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get ATN International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $613.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.